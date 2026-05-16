Warren Zaire-Emery headshot

Warren Zaire-Emery News: Option for season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Zaire-Emery (back) has been cleared and is available for Sunday's season finale derby against Paris FC, according to the club.

Zaire-Emery had missed two consecutive fixtures with a lower back issue, sitting out the Brest and Lens clashes while undergoing treatment, making his clearance a welcome development heading into the final fixture of PSG's domestic season. The French midfielder's return gives coach Luis Enrique more options in the middle of the park for the Paris FC derby, with the club also keeping one eye on the Champions League final against Arsenal on May 30.

Warren Zaire-Emery
Paris Saint-Germain
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