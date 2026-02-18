Warren Zaire-Emery News: Provides one assist
Zaire-Emery assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Monaco.
Zaire-Emery recorded his first Champions League assist of the season by setting up Desire Doue in the second half of Tuesday's match against Monaco, adding three key passes and two shots. The Frenchman, who has returned to his preferred midfield role since Achraf Hakimi's comeback, continues to string together strong performances and is becoming increasingly indispensable for his side. He has started 28 of his 31 appearances across all competitions this season, tallying one goal and four assists during that span.
