Warren Zaire-Emery News: Provides one assist in win

Zaire-Emery assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win against Metz.

Zaire-Emery assisted Desire Doue for the opening goal in Saturday's win over Metz, adding one shot, two key passes and four tackles. The Frenchman, once again deployed in midfield, remains in strong form with three assists across his last five appearances in all competitions, a positive sign ahead of the upcoming Champions League fixtures.