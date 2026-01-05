Zaire-Emery recorded an assist by perfectly releasing Ousmane Dembele on a counterattack in Sunday's match against Paris FC and could have added more with his frequent forward runs down the right flank, where he created two chances for the fourth time in his last five outings. The Frenchman continues to be deployed at right-back for the eighth consecutive match while awaiting Achraf Hakimi's return from AFCON, but his versatility should continue to secure him significant playing time in the second half of the season.