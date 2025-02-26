Warren Zaire-Emery News: Returns off bench

Zaire-Emery (ankle) came off the bench for the final 15 minutes of Wednesday's Coupe de France win over Stade Briochin.

Zaire-Emery returned to the team and came off the bench Wednesday after missing three weeks with an ankle injury. It proved not the be too serious of a concern, with Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha handling the extra minutes. Zaire-Emery should now be ready to compete for a consistent starting role once more in all competitions.