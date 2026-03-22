Warren Zaire-Emery News: Scores late goal
Zaire-Emery scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-0 win over Nice.
Zaire-Emery delivered a strong performance in Saturday's 4-0 win over Nice, scoring late in the match to cap off his side's dominant display. The Frenchman continues to enjoy a full season, having not missed a single match, and his versatility, capable of playing at left back or in midfield, allows him to impact the game both offensively and defensively. The midfielder has recorded two goals and five assists in 38 appearances across all competitions this season, becoming increasingly decisive year after year.
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