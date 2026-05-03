Warren Zaire-Emery News: Scores one goal off bench
Zaire-Emery scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Lorient.
Zaire-Emery came off the bench in the second half of Saturday's 2-2 draw with Lorient and made an immediate impact, driving into the area and unleashing a powerful shot from the edge of the box that found the net with a slight deflection for his first home league goal since August 2024 to put his side 2-1 ahead, while adding one key pass. Zaire-Emery has now scored three Ligue 1 goals this season across 31 appearances, starting more matches than any other player in his squad and cementing his place as one of the most important midfielders in his team's system.
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