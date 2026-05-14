Wataru Endo headshot

Wataru Endo Injury: Called up for World Cup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Endo has been called up by Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu for the World Cup, suggesting he is expected to be fit for the tournament despite his lengthy recovery from foot surgery.

Endo's inclusion in the squad is particularly significant given that Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring) was left out due to his recovery timeline, indicating manager Moriyasu has confidence that Endo will be sufficiently fit to contribute during the competition. The Liverpool midfielder underwent surgery to repair a completely ruptured ligament in his foot and had been targeting a late May return, with the World Cup serving as the primary motivation throughout his rehabilitation process. Getting the call-up is a major boost for the midfield, who will now focus entirely on being as fit as possible when Japan's tournament begins.

Wataru Endo
Liverpool
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