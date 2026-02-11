Endo suffered the blow during the second half and possibly took considerable damage before being stretchered off Wednesday. He was deployed in an unusual right-back spot given the absences of Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), Conor Bradley (knee) and Dominik Szoboszlai (suspension), and it was the fit-again Joe Gomez who take was introduced for the rest of the match. With the Japanese midfielder likely to start his recovery in upcoming days, Szoboszlai should return to the initial squad going forward.