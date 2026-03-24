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Wataru Endo Injury: Month out from surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Endo received surgery on his ankle a little less than a month ago, but is still expected to be an option for the World Cup, according to national team manager Hajime Moriyasu, per Liam Corless of Liverpool.com. "I've heard he underwent surgery. I've heard that it went well. The plan is for him to be ready for the World Cup, and we are considering the process of rehabilitation after surgery."

Endo suffered an injury around five weeks ago in his ankle and has already undergone an operation, with the midfielder receiving it near the end of February. The bright news for him is that it doesn't appear to be too serious a surgery and something he should return from before the end of the season, as the plan is for him to be a part of the Japanese World Cup squad. That said, he will likely hope to join his team for a few games to end the season before joining the Japan squad if his rehabilitation goes well, with Japan's World Cup starting June 14.

Wataru Endo
Liverpool
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