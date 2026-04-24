Wataru Endo Injury: Starting outdoor rehab

Endo (foot) has begun working outside with the rehabilitation team and could return before the end of the season, though he will not be available for the upcoming clashes against Manchester United or Chelsea, according to coach Arne Slot. "Wata is starting to go outside. Not with the team yet, but starting to do exercises outside on the pitch with the rehab team so he is making steps, but he will not be available next week for [Manchester] United or the week after. But we are hoping and expecting him to be back in the end of the season."

Endo underwent surgery in Japan to repair a completely ruptured ligament in his foot, receiving an artificial ligament with a three-month recovery window, and his progression to outdoor rehab is an encouraging sign that he is on track. The hopes to be fit for Japan's World Cup preparations, providing him with serious motivation throughout what has been a lengthy rehabilitation process. Getting back outside with the rehab team is a meaningful step toward that goal, with a late May return now firmly in his sights.