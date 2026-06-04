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Wataru Endo Injury: Training separately due to injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Endo (undisclosed) is training separately from the Japan squad at their preparation camp in Monterrey, having been seen limping upon arriving, raising fresh concerns over his fitness ahead of the World Cup opener against the Netherlands on June 14, according to Football Zone.

Endo had only recently returned from the foot injury that kept him out since February, playing 45 minutes in Japan's friendly victory over Iceland, making the new fitness concern a worrying development for coach Hajime Moriyasu with the tournament just days away. The timing is particularly concerning given Endo's status as Japan's captain and the cornerstone of their midfield, and the national team has called in veteran defender Maya Yoshida as a support player to help the squad navigate what is an increasingly uncertain preparation period ahead of their opening fixture against the Netherlands in Texas.

Wataru Endo
Liverpool
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