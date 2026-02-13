Wataru Endo headshot

Wataru Endo Injury: Will miss long time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2026 at 1:20am

Endo (foot) will miss quite a long time due to the injury he suffered in Wednesday's clash against Sunderland, coach Arne Slot said in the press conference. "We still need to do some assessments but it's clear and obvious that he will be out for quite a long time."

Endo has been hit with a serious foot injury. He'll undergo further tests, but early indications suggest the versatile midfielder is facing an extended spell on the sidelines. It's a tough blow for the Reds with the backline already battered by injuries, Endo had been stepping in to plug the gaps. This latest setback stretches the squad even thinner and puts real pressure on the depth chart moving forward.

Wataru Endo
Liverpool
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wataru Endo
