Wataru Endo headshot

Wataru Endo News: Fit for bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Endo (foot) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Brentford.

Endo is back in the team Sunday and set for a return after a lengthy layoff, having dealt with a foot injury. He may not get much time to see the field, although this is a good sign either way as he heads into the World Cup, looking to be fit for the start of the tournament in a few weeks.

Wataru Endo
Liverpool
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