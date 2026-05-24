Wataru Endo News: Fit for bench
Endo (foot) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Brentford.
Endo is back in the team Sunday and set for a return after a lengthy layoff, having dealt with a foot injury. He may not get much time to see the field, although this is a good sign either way as he heads into the World Cup, looking to be fit for the start of the tournament in a few weeks.
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