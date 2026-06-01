Wataru Endo headshot

Wataru Endo News: Plays 45 minutes for Japan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Endo played 45 minutes in Japan's 1-0 victory in Sunday's friendly against Iceland, marking his first competitive appearance since sustaining a foot injury during Liverpool's win at Sunderland in early February, according to the club.

Endo's return after more than three months on the sidelines is a significant boost for Japan heading into the World Cup, with the Liverpool midfielder completing the full first half in Tokyo without any apparent setbacks. Japan's World Cup opener comes on June 14 against the Netherlands in Arlington, Texas, where Endo will face three of his Liverpool teammates in Cody Gakpo, Ryan Gravenberch and Virgil van Dijk, giving him added motivation to prove his fitness over the coming days before the tournament begins.

Wataru Endo
Liverpool
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wataru Endo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wataru Endo See More
Manchester United vs Liverpool Prediction, Odds, Lineups & Best Bets (GW35)
SOC
Manchester United vs Liverpool Prediction, Odds, Lineups & Best Bets (GW35)
Author Image
Luke Atzert
30 days ago
2026 World Cup Group F Preview: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden and Tunisia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group F Preview: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden and Tunisia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
35 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 11
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
110 days ago
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW24
SOC
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW24
Author Image
Luke Atzert
122 days ago
Arsenal vs Liverpool Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW21
SOC
Arsenal vs Liverpool Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW21
Author Image
Luke Atzert
146 days ago