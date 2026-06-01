Wataru Endo News: Plays 45 minutes for Japan
Endo played 45 minutes in Japan's 1-0 victory in Sunday's friendly against Iceland, marking his first competitive appearance since sustaining a foot injury during Liverpool's win at Sunderland in early February, according to the club.
Endo's return after more than three months on the sidelines is a significant boost for Japan heading into the World Cup, with the Liverpool midfielder completing the full first half in Tokyo without any apparent setbacks. Japan's World Cup opener comes on June 14 against the Netherlands in Arlington, Texas, where Endo will face three of his Liverpool teammates in Cody Gakpo, Ryan Gravenberch and Virgil van Dijk, giving him added motivation to prove his fitness over the coming days before the tournament begins.
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