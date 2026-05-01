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Wayne Frederick Injury: Sidelined with leg issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Frederick is currently ruled out due to a leg injury, as reported by MLS on Friday.

Frederick's injury is a setback for the Rapids, who had been relying on him for a variety of roles in midfield and attack. With Frederick out, Joshua Atencio will likely return to the starting lineup after serving suspension. Frederick's leg injury is a big concern, as he has played the full 90 minutes in six straight league contests.

Wayne Frederick
Colorado Rapids
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