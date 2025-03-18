Wayne Frederick Injury: Will represent Trinidad & Tobago
Frederick has been called up by Trinidad & Tobago for both matches against Peru on March 21 and March 25, respectively.
Frederick has featured in three on four games for Colorado this season and started in their last contest but will miss Saturday's match against Portland due to a call-up. He should return in time to face Charlotte on March 29. His absence will not force a change in the starting XI as he has been mainly a bench option so far.
