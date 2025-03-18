Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Wayne Frederick headshot

Wayne Frederick Injury: Will represent Trinidad & Tobago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Frederick has been called up by Trinidad & Tobago for both matches against Peru on March 21 and March 25, respectively.

Frederick has featured in three on four games for Colorado this season and started in their last contest but will miss Saturday's match against Portland due to a call-up. He should return in time to face Charlotte on March 29. His absence will not force a change in the starting XI as he has been mainly a bench option so far.

Wayne Frederick
Colorado Rapids
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now