Wayne Frederick News: Assists on lone chance
Frederick assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 victory against Los Angeles Galaxy.
Frederick created one chance Saturday, and that chance proved to be all he needed as it found the back of the net. It was a solid performance, though he didn't play a huge part in the match. Unless he can secure some significant minutes it's hard to trust Frederick for any sort of consistency in limited minutes.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wayne Frederick
