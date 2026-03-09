Wayne Frederick headshot

Wayne Frederick News: Assists on lone chance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Frederick assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 victory against Los Angeles Galaxy.

Frederick created one chance Saturday, and that chance proved to be all he needed as it found the back of the net. It was a solid performance, though he didn't play a huge part in the match. Unless he can secure some significant minutes it's hard to trust Frederick for any sort of consistency in limited minutes.

Wayne Frederick
Colorado Rapids
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wayne Frederick See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wayne Frederick See More
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part IV
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part IV
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 14, 2024