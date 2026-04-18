Wayne Frederick News: Assists with lone chance created
Frederick had an assist with his lone chance created while taking two off target shots during Saturday's 3-2 loss to Miami.
Frederick set up Rafael Navarro in the 58th minute assisting Colorado's second goal. The assist was the first since March 8th for Frederick as he's combined for two shots, two shot assists and a cross over his last three appearances.
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