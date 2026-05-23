Wayne Frederick News: Earns red card in loss

Frederick was shown a straight red card while off the pitch in the final minutes of Saturday's 2-1 loss to FC Dallas.

Frederick had subbed off in the 59th minute after a poor outing, but he was punished for an argument later in the game. He'll consequently be suspended for the next league clash versus San Diego, looking to reappear against St. Louis on July 25. While he serves his ban, his substitute Connor Ronan may move back into the starting lineup.