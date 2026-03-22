Wayne Frederick News: Finds back of net

Frederick scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.

Frederick had a positive run of play Saturday, giving his club the lead back with a goal in the 45th minute. This is the forward's first goal of the season, coming after just over 200 minutes of play. He also earned an assist two games ago from the bench, with two goal contributions on the campaign in five appearances (two starts).