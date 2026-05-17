Wayne Frederick News: Scores opener in loss

Frederick scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Real Salt Lake.

Frederick gave his team an early lead via close-range finish following a set piece in the seventh minute of Saturday's clash. He has shown promising qualities over the initial stretch of the campaign, totaling two goals and two assists in 12 matches played so far. He'll look to increase those numbers if he continues to feature in a central attacking midfield spot throughout the season.