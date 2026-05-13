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Wayne Frederick News: Starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Frederick (leg) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's clash against Minnesota United.

Frederick sat out the previous two games due to the injury, but he regained enough fitness to regain a major role against Minnesota. He's expected to join Connor Ronan in central midfield, providing cover while Hamzat Ojediran (suspension) and Joshua Atencio (concussion) are unavailable.

Wayne Frederick
Colorado Rapids
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