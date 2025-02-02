Welington News: Bright performance in club debut
Welington registered eight crosses (four accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win against Ipswich Town. He was subbed off due to a cramp in the 81st minute.
Welington made his Southampton debut Saturday and displayed his stamina in a box-to-box performance during their 2-1 victory over Ipswich Town. The midfielder led the team with eight crosses (four accurate) while also making six tackles (one won), one interception and two clearances. After a positive debut, he could be in line for more minutes as the Saints navigate three absences to regular contributors across their backline.
