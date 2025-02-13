Wesley Fofana Injury: Few weeks before return

Fofana (hamstring) requires two to three more weeks to be fully back with the team, coach Enzo Maresca said in the press conference. "Wesley needs two or three weeks to be 100% fit with us."

Fofana has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since Dec. 1 but is nearing a return to the team, likely in two to three weeks. Before the injury, the Frenchman was an undisputed starter and should compete for that starting role once fully fit.