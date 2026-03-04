Wesley Fofana Injury: Limps off midweek
Fofana left Wednesday's match against Aston Villa with an apparent issue, Bobby Vincent of Mirror Sport reports.
Fofana could be questionable for upcoming action if he has picked up an injury after getting hurt in a 79-minute outing against the Villans. The defender has started in three of the last four contests across all competitions, sitting out only due to suspension. Both Mamadou Sarr and Tosin Adarabioyo are alternatives to play at center-back if Fofana is ruled out due to his issue.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wesley Fofana See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 292 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 292 days ago
-
Game Previews
Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW284 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 2112 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2719 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wesley Fofana See More