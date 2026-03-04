Wesley Fofana headshot

Wesley Fofana Injury: Limps off midweek

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Fofana left Wednesday's match against Aston Villa with an apparent issue, Bobby Vincent of Mirror Sport reports.

Fofana could be questionable for upcoming action if he has picked up an injury after getting hurt in a 79-minute outing against the Villans. The defender has started in three of the last four contests across all competitions, sitting out only due to suspension. Both Mamadou Sarr and Tosin Adarabioyo are alternatives to play at center-back if Fofana is ruled out due to his issue.

Wesley Fofana
Chelsea
More Stats & News
