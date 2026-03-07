Wesley Fofana Injury: Out against Wrexham

Fofana (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Wrexham.

Fofana will miss Saturday's FA Cup clash against Wrexham after picking up an injury in the previous match against Aston Villa. The defender had started three of the last four matches across all competitions before the setback and is hoping to return in time for Wednesday's Champions League clash against PSG. Mamadou Sarr or Tosin Adarabioyo could step into the starting XI if he remains unavailable.