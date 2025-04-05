Wesley Fofana Injury: Undergoes surgery

Fofana has undergone successful hamstring surgery and is likely out for the rest of the season, according to his club.

Fofana has gone under the knife after dealing with some hamstring issues, with testing the injury was serious enough for surgery. This will likely end his season, a tough season to say the least, only playing 14 times due to another injury. He does see starting time when fit, with Levi Colwill, Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile and Tosin Adarabioyo likely to make up the center of the defense now that Fofana is sidelined.