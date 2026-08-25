Wesley Fofana News: Available against Brighton
Fofana will serve his second-game suspension in Thursday's cup match and is available for the next league game against Brighton.
ofana was sent off in the final league game last season and missed the season-opening win over Fulham as a result. He will complete his two-game suspension in Thursday's cup tie, clearing him to return against Brighton, where he would likely reclaim his starting spot from Josh Acheampong.
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