Wesley Fofana headshot

Wesley Fofana News: Available against Brighton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Fofana will serve his second-game suspension in Thursday's cup match and is available for the next league game against Brighton.

ofana was sent off in the final league game last season and missed the season-opening win over Fulham as a result. He will complete his two-game suspension in Thursday's cup tie, clearing him to return against Brighton, where he would likely reclaim his starting spot from Josh Acheampong.

Wesley Fofana
Chelsea
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