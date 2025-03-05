Wesley Fofana News: Not in squad but available

Fofana (hamstring) isn't in the squad for Thursday's clash for Copenhagen, but is fit, according to manager Enzo Maresca. "Wes is not in the squad but is back and Romeo started to train with us in the last two days. So slowly, slowly we have all the players back which is important for the final rush of the season."

Fofana is back available, even if he wasn't deemed fit enough for the squad. This is about as expected as he was on the bench against Southampton, but has yet to play in any competition. Fofana was getting consistent starts before the injury to his hamstring in December.