Wesley Fofana headshot

Wesley Fofana News: Red card Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Fofana was sent off in the 72nd minute of Saturday's match against Burnley and will be suspended for the upcoming clash against Arsenal.

Fofana received two yellow cards, resulting in a red card, during Saturday's match against Burnley and will miss the next game against Arsenal. Tosin Adarabioyo is expected to start in central defense in his place.

Wesley Fofana
Chelsea
