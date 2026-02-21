Wesley Fofana News: Red card Saturday
Fofana was sent off in the 72nd minute of Saturday's match against Burnley and will be suspended for the upcoming clash against Arsenal.
Fofana received two yellow cards, resulting in a red card, during Saturday's match against Burnley and will miss the next game against Arsenal. Tosin Adarabioyo is expected to start in central defense in his place.
