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Wesley Fofana News: Sent off in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Fofana received a red card in the 62nd minute of Sunday's 2-1 loss to Sunderland.

Fofana would receive his marching orders Sunday, as the defender was shown a first yellow card in the 25th minute before another in the 62nd, leading to his exit. This suspension will carry into next season, where he will miss the first match of the season. He ends the season with three clean sheets in 25 appearances (20 starts).

Wesley Fofana
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