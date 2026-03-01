Wesley Fofana News: Serves suspension
Fofana is no longer banned and is an option again for his club.
Fofana has served his one-match ban and is already set for his return, gearing up for a midweek match. He started in the two games ahead of his ban and will look to return to that spot, with three clean sheets in 16 appearances (11 starts) this season.
