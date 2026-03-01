Wesley Fofana headshot

Wesley Fofana News: Serves suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Fofana is no longer banned and is an option again for his club.

Fofana has served his one-match ban and is already set for his return, gearing up for a midweek match. He started in the two games ahead of his ban and will look to return to that spot, with three clean sheets in 16 appearances (11 starts) this season.

Wesley Fofana
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wesley Fofana See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wesley Fofana See More
Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW28
SOC
Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW28
Author Image
Luke Atzert
Yesterday
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
16 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
16 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 7
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 7
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
23 days ago