Wesley Fofana News: Should start Wednesday
Fofana (undisclosed) makes the matchday squad for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain, the club posted.
Fofana was given the day off during Saturday's FA Cup clash against Wrexham to keep him fresh for Wednesday's Champions League showdown with Paris Saint-Germain. The center-back has been a regular fixture in the Blues' back line since coach Liam Rosenior took charge and is expected to step right back into the starting XI for the high-stakes matchup at the Parc des Princes. Fofana has logged two assists, 17 tackles, 34 interceptions and 93 clearances across his 22 appearances in all competitions and should be extra fired up for this one as a well-known Marseille fan.
