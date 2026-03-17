Wesley Fofana News: Unlikely to start Wednesday

Fofana is dealing with muscle pain and is unlikely to earn a starting role against PSG on Tuesday, accoridng to Loic Tanzi of L'Equipe.

Fofana has been in a few reports now of a possible injuyr, dealing with some muscle fatigue that may be too much to start through. That said, the defender would instead be given a bench role agaist the French giants, taking his health cautiously. His absence would force a change, with Jorrel Hato or Tosin Adarabioyo as possible replacements in the center of the defense.