Wesley Fofana News: Unlikely to start Wednesday
Fofana is dealing with muscle pain and is unlikely to earn a starting role against PSG on Tuesday, accoridng to Loic Tanzi of L'Equipe.
Fofana has been in a few reports now of a possible injuyr, dealing with some muscle fatigue that may be too much to start through. That said, the defender would instead be given a bench role agaist the French giants, taking his health cautiously. His absence would force a change, with Jorrel Hato or Tosin Adarabioyo as possible replacements in the center of the defense.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wesley Fofana See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 413 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2915 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2915 days ago
-
Game Previews
Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW2817 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 2125 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wesley Fofana See More