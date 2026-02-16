Wesley Injury: Avoids serious injuries
Wesley didn't suffer a fracture or ligament damage and is nursing a contusion and a mild sprain, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.
Wesley left the pitch limping heavily and with the help of the medical staff, but the initial exams ruled out severe injuries, and he will be a late call for Sunday's home game versus Cremonese. He'll rest and rehab for a few days before determining his status for the next round.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now