Wesley Injury: Banged up in Napoli contest

Wesley generated one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in 73 minutes in Sunday's game versus Napoli before subbing off because of a possible ankle problem, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Wesley was violently clipped from behind after a long sprint that resulted in a foul in the box and had to be helped off the pitch after getting some treatment. He'll undergo the tests in the coming days. Roma will return on the pitch Sunday versus Cremonese. Kostas Tsimikas, Angelino and Devyne Rensch are the other options in the role.