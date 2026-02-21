Wesley Injury: Likely to feature against Cremonese

Wesley (ankle) has been able to practice with the rest of the group late in the week and is poised to be at least an option for Sunday's match versus Cremonese, Tuttomercatoweb reported.

Wesley rehabbed and worked on the side for a couple of days after getting injured versus Napoli, but has been a full-go on the eve of the game and will be in contention to start. Kostas Tsimikas would likely be the choice if the coach erred on the side of caution. Wesley has recorded at least one key pass, one cross and one clearance in the last three matches, accumulating 11 deliveries (three accurate) and adding six tackles (four won) and four key passes over that span.