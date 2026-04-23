Wesley Injury: Will be back versus Bologna

Wesley (thigh) has successfully ramped up in training in recent days and will return against Bologna on Saturday, Il Messaggero reported.

Wesley was a close call for the last round but was ultimately given a few more days to heal fully and work on his conditioning. He might start immediately, as his replacement, Devyne Rensch (thigh), is banged up. He has been the clear top option when healthy. He has tallied at least one tackle in his last five appearances, amassing four chances created, five interceptions and 14 clearances over that span. Additionally, he has sent in at least one cross in eight straight showings, totaling 25 deliveries (five accurate).