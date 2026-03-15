Wesley News: Booked twice in Como clash

Wesley had one cross (zero accurate) and three tackles before being sent off at the 64th minute of Sunday's game versus Como.

Wesley had a strong defensive display in the first half but was at the wrong end of two soft calls in the second one, leaving his team in ten men. He'll miss Sunday's home game versus Lecce, while he'll likely log full minutes versus Bologna in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. Kostas Tsimikas or Devyne Rensch will handle the left wing in the next Serie A round.