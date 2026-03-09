Wesley News: Clears disqualification

Wesley completed a one-game suspension in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Genoa.

Wesley was replaced by Kostas Tsimikas, who didn't have a good showing, in this one. He'll return to the XI after Bologna in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday and Como on Sunday. He has sent in at least one cross in five appearances in a row, piling up 18 deliveries (four accurate), scoring once and posting four shots (two on target9, five chances created and 11 clearances over that span.