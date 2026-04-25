Wesley News: Energetic in Bologna fixture

Wesley (thigh) won one tackle and registered one cross (zero accurate), two interceptions and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Bologna.

Wesley was fit enough to play the whole game despite sitting out the previous four and put together a well-rounded stat, often powering the offense with his bursting runs on the flank and starting a fast-break that led to the second goal with an interception. He has sent in at least one cross in nine straight showings, piling up 26 deliveries (five accurate) and adding nine chances created, 21 clearances and five shots (two on target) over that span, with one goal. Furthermore, this marked his sixth consecutive appearance with at least one tackle, for a total of 10 (seven won).