Wesley News: Likely starter at right-back

Wesley is expected to open the 2026 FIFA World Cup as Brazil's starting right-back.

Wesley had a decorated career at Flamengo, where he already landed on the Selecao radar, before joining Roma ahead of the 2025/26 campaign. He enjoyed a strong season with the Giallorossi in his first year in Serie A, starting in all but two of his 30 league appearances while tallying five goals and 33 chances created. Brazil hasn't had a right-back this proficient going forward since the prime days of former Inter and Man City star Maicon, so he will be a dangerous threat for a Brazilian squad looking to make a deep tournament run. Wesley's attacking contributions should also make him an attractive fantasy asset in most formats.