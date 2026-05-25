Wesley News: Returns to Al-Nassr
Wesley will return to parent club Al-Nassr after his loan spell at Real Sociedad, the club announced.
Wesley made five La Liga appearances (one start) during his time with Real Sociedad without contributing a goal or assist, having had a limited impact throughout a brief and modest loan stint. Real Sociedad expressed their gratitude for his commitment to the club and wished him well for the next chapter of his career as he heads back to Saudi Arabia.
Wesley
Free Agent
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