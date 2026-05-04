Wesley News: Scores one goal

Wesley scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Monday's 4-0 win over Fiorentina.

Wesley doubled the lead in Monday's 4-0 win over Fiorentina, receiving Mario Hermoso's pass in the first half before curling his finish across David de Gea and into the far corner for his fifth Serie A goal of the season. The Brazilian wing-back was a constant attacking threat down the left, contributing in transition and winning duels, while adding three key passes, two tackles and three interceptions. Wesley has now scored five goals and recorded 31 key passes across 28 Serie A appearances this season.