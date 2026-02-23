Wesley News: Sends in four crosses against Cremonese

Wesley (ankle) had three clearances, four crosses (one accurate) and one tackle (one won) and created one scoring chance in Sunday's 3-0 win over Cremonese.

Wesley had no ill-effects after hurting his ankle last week and was fairly dynamic offensively as usual. He has created at least one chance, amassing five, and sent in one or more crosses, piling up 15 deliveries (four accurate) in the last four tilts, adding three shots (on target) and seven tackles (four won) in that stretch.