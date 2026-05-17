Wesley News: Sent off in Lazio contest

Wesley had one shot on target and received a straight red card in the 70th minute of Sunday's 2-0 victory over Lazio.

Wesley didn't have a particularly dynamic performance and was sanctioned for a prolonged altercation with Nicolo Rovella. Devyne Rensch, Kostas Tsimikas or Angelino will replace him against Verona next week, depending also on Evan N'Dicka's (thigh) status. He had a strong first season in Serie A overall, scoring five goals and tallying 33 chances created, 95 crosses (20 accurate) and 25 shots (13 on target).