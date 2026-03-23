Wesley News: Serves suspension

Wesley completed a one-game ban in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Lecce.

Wesley will return against Inter in a fortnight and resume starting, but his role will hinge on whether Zeki Celik (calf) will recover, as he can play on either flank. Devyne Rensch and Kostas Tsimikas manned the wings while both starters were missing. Wesley has notched at least one cross in eight consecutive outings, piling up 25 deliveries (five accurate) and has recorded one or more tackles in his last five showings, amassing nine (five won).