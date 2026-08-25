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Wesley News: Shows well in opener versus Fiorentina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Wesley recorded five crosses (three accurate), two tackles (zero won) and three chances created and drew one foul in Monday's 4-0 win over Fiorentina.

Wesley was the usual dynamo on the wing and co-paced his team in deliveries alongside Paulo Dybala, but his teammates didn't fully take advantage of his precise feeds. He found the target five times in 2025/2026, adding 33 key passes, 95 crosses (20 accurate) and 53 tackles.

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