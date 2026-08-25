Wesley News: Shows well in opener versus Fiorentina

Wesley recorded five crosses (three accurate), two tackles (zero won) and three chances created and drew one foul in Monday's 4-0 win over Fiorentina.

Wesley was the usual dynamo on the wing and co-paced his team in deliveries alongside Paulo Dybala, but his teammates didn't fully take advantage of his precise feeds. He found the target five times in 2025/2026, adding 33 key passes, 95 crosses (20 accurate) and 53 tackles.