Wesley News: Starting during return
Wesley (thigh) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Bologna.
Wesley made his return to the starting lineup after being given a few extra days to heal fully and work on his conditioning following a close call in the last round, with the coaching staff showing enough confidence in his recovery to hand him an immediate recall. His ability to return straight to the first eleven after such an uncertain buildup is a significant boost for a side that relies heavily on his presence at the back.
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